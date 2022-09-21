Warm front will set off some showers or storms this morning, mainly through mid morning. Some sun will break out, with more humid conditions for the afternoon. A stronger cold front will then pass through the area late afternoon. Potential for severe weather exists as this front passes. Much cooler air will then settle in for tomorrow into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 2.24″ / Normal: 2.77 / Year: 28.43″ / Normal: 29.13″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 7:20 PM / Daylight: 12 hours 13 minutes

TODAY:

Some showers or storms around through mid morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms into mid afternoon. Showers/Storms more likely late afternoon. Some on the strong side.

High: 81-85

Wind: SW 10-20, then 15-25 for the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Breezy and cooler. Periods of showers and possible storms, especially through midnight

Low: 58 Erie….Low/mid 50s inland

Wind: SW-NW 10-20 with some higher gusts

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chilly wind. Periods of showers, with a storm possible

High: 58-63

Wind: NW 15-30

