Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cooler and drier air back in the region today. Some weak forcing may set off a few showers this afternoon. Chances look a little better tomorrow when a somewhat stronger front moves in.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 1.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.09″ /Normal: 2.89″/ Year: 19.02″/Normal: 17.95″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny, breezy and less humid. A few showers possible
High: 70-75
Winds: W 10-20 G 25-30 at times near the lakeshore
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: Near 60 Erie/50s Inland and Mountains
Winds: W-SW 10-20 Evening, Diminishing to S 5-15
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy with some mainly PM showers or a thunderstorm
High: 73-77
Winds: S 10-18