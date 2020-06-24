Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Cooler and drier air back in the region today. Some weak forcing may set off a few showers this afternoon. Chances look a little better tomorrow when a somewhat stronger front moves in.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 1.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.09″ /Normal: 2.89″/ Year: 19.02″/Normal: 17.95″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, breezy and less humid. A few showers possible

High: 70-75

Winds: W 10-20 G 25-30 at times near the lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: Near 60 Erie/50s Inland and Mountains

Winds: W-SW 10-20 Evening, Diminishing to S 5-15

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy with some mainly PM showers or a thunderstorm

High: 73-77

Winds: S 10-18

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar