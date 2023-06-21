Dry weather holds out for tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for tomorrow as a front approaches the area from our south. Rainfall continues into the weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.70″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 20.76″ / Normal: 18.44″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and mainly dry

Low: 61 Erie….50s inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming E-SE 5-10

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and not as warm. Chance of some showers

High: 72-76

Wind: E 5-15…NE near lake

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy. Chance of scattered showers

Low: Upper 50s/Low 60s

Wind: E-SE 5-10


