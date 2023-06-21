Dry weather holds out for tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for tomorrow as a front approaches the area from our south. Rainfall continues into the weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 2.70″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 20.76″ / Normal: 18.44″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds and mainly dry
Low: 61 Erie….50s inland/mountains
Wind: Becoming E-SE 5-10
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy and not as warm. Chance of some showers
High: 72-76
Wind: E 5-15…NE near lake
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy. Chance of scattered showers
Low: Upper 50s/Low 60s
Wind: E-SE 5-10
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY