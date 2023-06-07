Forest fires in eastern Canada will continue to give plenty of haze to the region tonight, along with air quality that may not be healthy for sensitive groups, including those with lung and cardiovascular issues. Increasing clouds after midnight. A shortwave in the Northeast could set off some showers tomorrow afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.72″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.70″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset: 8:54 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 9 minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear and hazy, then increasing clouds after midnight

Low: 51-55 Erie/42-48 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NW-NE 5-10, light Inland

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cool. A shower possible Erie to Meadville in the afternoon. Little better chances in the eastern mountains

High: 62-68

Wind: N 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Chance of showers, mainly on the Lakeshore

Low: 52 Erie, 40s Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light & Variable



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY