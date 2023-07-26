Heatwaves in the Great Plains will help to develop a line of showers and storms. This system will affect us this evening to midnight. Some storms will have heavy rainfall. Rain clears out after tomorrow morning.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:30 pm Wednesday.

PRECIP: TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.20″ / Normal: 2.66″ / Year: 26.73″ / Normal: 22.34″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:08 AM / Sunset: 8:46 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/38 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers/storms in the evening, and continue on and off through the night.

Low: 70-75 Erie…Low 70s Inland

Wind: SSW 12-25 G30

THURSDAY:

Cloudy morning with some showers/storms through mid/late morning. Some PM sun.

High: 81-86

Wind: SW-W 10-20

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Staying dry with patchy clouds

Low: 70 Erie…Mid 60s Inland

Wind: SW 5-10



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY