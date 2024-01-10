Snow showers this evening turn to snow flurries late tonight. Winds slow down, but there is still enough instability in the air for another round of snow on Thursday morning. Snow showers mix with rain on Thursday afternoon.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 5 pm Wednesday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 0.69″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 0.69″/ Normal: 1.23″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 1.3″ / Normal: 10.9″/ Season: 8.1″/ Normal: 46.9″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:08 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/20 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Breezy with snow showers to flurries this evening, mixed with rain along the lakeshore
Low: 31-34 Erie….26-29 inland/mountains
Wind: SW 15-30…10-20 late
THURSDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and still windy. Wet snow and rain showers at times
High: 35-39
Winds: SW 15-30
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Snow flurries mixing with rain, then mostly cloudy
Low: 25-30
Winds: SW 10-20…5-10 late