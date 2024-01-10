Snow showers this evening turn to snow flurries late tonight. Winds slow down, but there is still enough instability in the air for another round of snow on Thursday morning. Snow showers mix with rain on Thursday afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 5 pm Wednesday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 0.69″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 0.69″/ Normal: 1.23″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: Trace / Month: 1.3″ / Normal: 10.9″/ Season: 8.1″/ Normal: 46.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 5:08 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/20 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Breezy with snow showers to flurries this evening, mixed with rain along the lakeshore

Low: 31-34 Erie….26-29 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 15-30…10-20 late

THURSDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and still windy. Wet snow and rain showers at times

High: 35-39

Winds: SW 15-30

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Snow flurries mixing with rain, then mostly cloudy

Low: 25-30

Winds: SW 10-20…5-10 late