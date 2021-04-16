Click Here For The Weekend Forecast

Chilly and damp weather into Friday with some passing rain showers and occasional wet flurries, especially south in the higher elevations. highs will be in the 40s. Could be a brief period of steadier rain toward evening before tapering to passing rain showers and wet flurries overnight. Expect mainly rain-free weather over the weekend. Nothing worse than a brief passing sprinkle Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins & Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio And Craig Flint 12:22 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace / Month: 0.68″ / Normal: 1.75″ / Year: 6.90″ / Normal: 10.04″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.7″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 100.4″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:38 AM / Sunset 8:03 PM Daylight: 13 hours 26 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Breezy, damp and chilly. Passing rain showers likely with occasional wet flurries, especially South in the higher elevations.

High: 47 Erie…40-45 Inland

Wind: W 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Occasional light rain tapering to passing rain showers with some wet flurries, too.

Low Near 40-Erie and 32-36 inland and mountains.

Wind: W 5-15

SATURDAY:

Leftover sprinkles or wet flurries in the morning. Then some sunny breaks for the afternoon.

High: 50-55.

Wind: WNW Near 5.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.