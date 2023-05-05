High pressure paves way for clear skies tonight. Sunny start to the weekend, but an upper-level wave from our south could set off showers on Sunday. On and off rain continues for the start of next week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Friday
SNOW: FRIDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 12.93″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset: 8:24 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 12 minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear.
Low: 43 Erie and 37-41 inland and mountains
Wind: Light E-SE
SATURDAY:
Sunshine, with some clouds later in the afternoon. Pleasant
High: 60-65 Erie/66-71 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SE-NE 5-10, light Inland/Mountains
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Staying Mild
Low: 50 Erie/Inland, 45-49 Mountains
Wind: SE 5-10
SUNDAY:
Increasing cloudiness. Good shot of showers
High: 66-72
Wind: SE-SW 10-15
