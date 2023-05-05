High pressure paves way for clear skies tonight. Sunny start to the weekend, but an upper-level wave from our south could set off showers on Sunday. On and off rain continues for the start of next week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Friday

SNOW: FRIDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.45″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 12.93″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset: 8:24 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 12 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear.

Low: 43 Erie and 37-41 inland and mountains

Wind: Light E-SE

SATURDAY:

Sunshine, with some clouds later in the afternoon. Pleasant

High: 60-65 Erie/66-71 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SE-NE 5-10, light Inland/Mountains

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Staying Mild

Low: 50 Erie/Inland, 45-49 Mountains

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Increasing cloudiness. Good shot of showers

High: 66-72

Wind: SE-SW 10-15



