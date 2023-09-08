Mostly cloudy but staying mainly dry for tonight. Stationary front stalls to the east, allowing for a few showers in the Mountains region tomorrow. Higher chance of showers on Sunday as the front strengthens.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.27″ / Month: 0.38″ / Normal: 0.89″ / Year: 31.06″/ Normal: 27.25″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset: 7:43 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/50 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. On the cool side
Low: 55-59
Winds: Light NE, except NE 5-15 Erie
SATURDAY:
Clouds and some sun. Few showers possible, mainly eastern mountains
High: 70-75
Winds: NNE 5-15
SUNDAY:
Cloudy with a better chance of showers and possibly some rain developing in the afternoon
High: 70-74
Winds: NE 10-15