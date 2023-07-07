Cooler for this weekend after a cold front moves out of the area. Mostly clear skies for tonight, followed by some sunshine Saturday morning. Cloud cover quickly increases ahead of another chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4 pm Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.05″ / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.32″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 7 minutes
TONIGHT:
Clear to partly cloudy
Low: 61 Erie…mid 50s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NNW 5-10 then calm
SATURDAY:
Sun followed by late-day clouds. Pleasant. Showers developing at night.
High: 77-82
Wind: N 5-10
SUNDAY:
Cloudy to Partly Sunny with some showers and a chance of a t-storm
High: 74-78
Wind: NNE 5-10
