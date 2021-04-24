Click Here For The Weekend Forecast

Better chances of light rain showers will be overnight but the vast majority of the steadier rain will remain South of us locally. It will be windy and cooler on Sunday. The highest chance of a rain shower will be in the morning. Expect more breaks of sunshine by afternoon, but it will be windy and cooler in the afternoon. The weather pattern much of next week is similar to early Summer type pattern, with more sunshine and summery warmth returning!

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 6:22 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 2.71″ / Year: 7.47″ / Normal: 11.00″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.1″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:25 AM / Sunset 8:13 PM Daylight: 13 hours 48 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase with light rain showers.

Low: 46 Erie…42-46 inland.

Wind: NW to SW Near 5

SUNDAY:

Light rain showers in the morning then a mix of clouds and some sun by the afternoon. It will be windy and cooler.

High: 48-54

Wind: SW to NW 10-20

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear. It will be chilly.

Low: 38 Erie…30-35 inland.

Wind: NW 6-12.

