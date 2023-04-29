Couple of systems giving us shots of rain this weekend. Showers are fairly steady tonight, but a more significant shot of rain develops Sunday afternoon and evening, especially in eastern areas. Cooler temps and showery weather to follow Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 6:30 PM Saturday

SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.6″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.09″ / Month: 2.85″ / Normal: 3.36″ / Year: 16.38″ / Normal: 12.37″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:20 AM / Sunset: 8:17 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 57 minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy With a slight chance of an evening shower. More showers possible toward morning

Low: 47-51 Erie and 43-47 inland and mountains

Wind: S 10-15

SUNDAY:

Chance morning showers…Periods of Rain, Midday to Afternoon

High: 55-59

Wind: South to West 10-15

MONDAY:

Cool and breezy…showers midday to overnight

High: 44-49

Wind: SW 10-20, Gusts 30



