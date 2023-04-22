A few showers this evening followed by milder weather for the rest of the night. Staying partly to mostly cloudy. Much cooler after a cold front moves out. Some sun is possible Sunday, but with some scattered showers developing at times too.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 6:30 PM Saturday

SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.5″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.2″

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.82″ / Month: 2.31″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 15.84″ / Normal: 11.60″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset: 8:10 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 40 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy Cool & Damp/Chance Mainly Evening Showers

Low: Near 40 Erie and upper 30s inland and mountains

Wind: SW 5-10

SUNDAY:

Mix of Clouds and Some Sun…Chilly…Few Showers Possible

High: Upper 40s-50

Wind: W 5-15

MONDAY:

Some showers…rain and snow mix in mountains. Milder late in the day

High: Mid 40s…Upper 40s Inland

Wind: W-NW 10-15



