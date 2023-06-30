Enough instability to set off a few PM storms, mainly away from the lake. Air quality improves tonight as wildfire smoke heads out to the east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for the holiday weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 4am Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.58″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.56″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes
TONIGHT:
Muggy with a chance of scattered showers/storms
Low: Near 70 Erie/62-66 Inland and Mountains
Wind: South 4-8
SATURDAY:
Warm and humid. Scattered showers/storms, mainly PM
High: 82-86
Wind: S/SW 5-15
SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and humid. Showers and a few storms
High: 77-81
Wind: S-SW 5-15
