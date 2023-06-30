Enough instability to set off a few PM storms, mainly away from the lake. Air quality improves tonight as wildfire smoke heads out to the east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for the holiday weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 4am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.47″ / Normal: 3.58″ / Year: 23.53″ / Normal: 19.56″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 13 minutes

TONIGHT:

Muggy with a chance of scattered showers/storms

Low: Near 70 Erie/62-66 Inland and Mountains

Wind: South 4-8

SATURDAY:

Warm and humid. Scattered showers/storms, mainly PM

High: 82-86

Wind: S/SW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and humid. Showers and a few storms

High: 77-81

Wind: S-SW 5-15



