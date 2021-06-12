Click here for the weekend forecast

Cold front attached to low pressure sweeps through on Sunday but will tend to get “stuck” near or over us locally. This will be the focus of a few showers and storms on Sunday. There could be an isolated strong storm but the highest likelihood for severe weather appears to be well East/South. Expect a few showers/storms locally but not raining everywhere all the time on Sunday. It will turn less humid and much more comfortable by late Sunday, as weak high pressure from Canada builds South. This high will be fairly progressive and shift East by Monday, as the next low approaches and brings a few more showers and storms on Monday. It will be crisp and much cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 11:32 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.31″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 11.77″ / Normal: 17.44″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny, isolated shower/T’Storm. Less humid late.

High: Near 80

Wind: SW/NW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy then increasing clouds with shower late.

Low: 64 Erie … 52-58 inland

Wind: NW 5-10.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny and cooler with scattered showers or a storm.

High: Near 75

Wind: NW 5-15.

