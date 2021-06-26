Click here for the Weekend forecast

Frontal system will drift north into Canada this weekend. It will remain very warm and humid. Well into the 80s to near 90 through Monday. There will be a few isolated storms around by Monday. Otherwise, it will be mainly rain-free on Sunday, but it will be hot and humid. It will be windy at times, too.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 11:26 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.75″ / Normal: 3.20″ / Year: 14.21″ / Normal: 19.18″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 hours 14 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Hot and humid. It will be windy at times, too.

High: Near 90.

Wind: SSW 10-25 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Hazy, very warm and humid again.

Low: 74 Erie … 65-70 inland.

Wind: SW Near 10.

MONDAY:

Clouds, hazy sun with passing thundershower. Very warm and humid once again.

High: 85-90

Wind: SW 5-15.

