Click here for the weekend forecast

Fair weather high pressure briefly builds to the south by Saturday. Sky gradually clears through Saturday, as the high ushers in drier air. It should be warmer on Sunday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning but there will be rain-free periods on Sunday, too. Expect warmer, more humid weather heading into next week along with a few showers and thunderstorms, too. It appears the highest risk will be in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, with less storms around by midweek.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 8:15 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: T”/ Month: 1.83″ / Normal: 0.95″ / Year: 16.21″ / Normal: 20.63″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:57 PM Daylight: 15 hours 2 Minutes

Tonight:

Brief shower early then becoming partly cloudy and more comfortable.

Low: 60-65 Erie….55-59 inland

Wind: W 5-15, becoming light and variable

Saturday:

Gradual clearing.

High: 75-80

Wind: NW 4-8.

Sunday:

Partly sunny chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

High: Near 80.

Wind: SE 5-10.

