Click here for the weekend forecast

Cold front attached to low pressure will move South and onshore by Sunday morning. Clouds will increase, with a few showers possible toward sunrise Sunday. Expect on and off showers maybe some thunder persist throughout the morning and afternoon. As the cold front sags South, expect any showers or thunder to end through Sunday night. Fair weather high pressure will be the weather maker through much of next week. It will be nice and comfortable, with lots of sunshine returning through Monday and into Tuesday. More sun and summery warmth returns by mid to late week under more sunshine. There could be a few showers or thunderstorms around by Friday and/or Saturday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins & Tom DiVecchio, & Craig Flint 7:00 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 6.42″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 20.80″ / Normal: 23.01″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:14 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 hours 25 minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase with a few showers by morning.

Low: 64 Erie… 55-59 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15 in the evening then SW 4-8.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy with scattered showers maybe thunder throughout the morning and afternoon.

High: 70-75

Wind: SW Near 5 becoming NW 5-15 in the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy with showers or thundershowers ending by midnight, with partial clearing late.

Low: 62 Erie… 54-58 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.