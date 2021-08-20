Click here for the weekend forecast

Remaining very muggy, with mainly rain-free weather on Friday. It will remain very muggy right through the weekend, too. Weak disturbances pass through over the weekend, with nothing worse than a few isolated thundershowers around, but most areas will stay rain-free once again. The mid-summer feel with increasing heat and humidity remains through much of next week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint, 7:12 AM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.09″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.10″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset 8:14 PM Daylight: 13 hours 40 minutes

Friday:

Partly sunny and remaining very humid.

High: 80-85.

Wind: S 5-10.

Friday Night:

Partly cloudy, hazy, warm and humid.

Low: 65-69 Erie… 61-65 inland.

Wind: Light and Variable.

Saturday:

Hazy sun and very humid, isolated shower maybe a thundershower.

High: Near 85.

Wind: SW/NE 5-10.

