Click here for the weekend forecast

Remaining very muggy, with mainly rain-free weather on Friday. It will remain very muggy right through the weekend, too. Weak disturbances pass through over the weekend, with nothing worse than a few isolated thundershowers around, but most areas will stay rain-free once again. The mid-summer feel with increasing heat and humidity remains through much of next week.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint, 7:12 AM FRIDAY
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 2.09″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 25.10″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset 8:14 PM Daylight: 13 hours 40 minutes
Friday:
Partly sunny and remaining very humid.
High: 80-85.
Wind: S 5-10.
Friday Night:
Partly cloudy, hazy, warm and humid.
Low: 65-69 Erie… 61-65 inland.
Wind: Light and Variable.
Saturday:
Hazy sun and very humid, isolated shower maybe a thundershower.
High: Near 85.
Wind: SW/NE 5-10.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.