Click here for the weekend forecast

It will remain very muggy, and warm right through the weekend. Again, a few isolated thundershowers will likely pop up over parts of the area at times, mainly to the south of I-90 again today. A stronger disturbance sends a cold front through on Monday, with more showers and storms. It may finally turn a bit more comfortable, with less humidity by mid next week.

Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 8:08 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.12″ / Normal: 3.02″ / Year: 23.92″ / Normal: 26.03″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:01 PM Daylight: 13 hours 16 minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear and very muggy, with a few isolated thunder showers possible.

Low: 74 Erie… 67-72 inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

SUNDAY:

More hazy sunshine with isolated thunder showers possible again in the afternoon. It will be very warm and very humid.

High: 85-90.

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few rainshowers and thundershowers around in the evening becoming more widespread late. It will remain very muggy.

Low: 72 Erie… 65-70 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10.

