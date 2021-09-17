Click here for the weekend forecast

It will be warmer and more humid Friday, with mainly dry weather, although a spotty shower or rumble of thunder is possible late. A weak cold front nearby will bring more clouds along with a passing shower or rumble of thunder overnight into early Saturday morning. By afternoon, expect sunshine to rule. It looks a bit cooler and more comfortable over the weekend. Temperatures recover to mid summer levels early to mid next week. It looks breezy, much cooler, and fall-like, as Fall begins officially at 3:21pm Wednesday. It will be even cooler, with scattered showers and maybe a few lake effect rain showers by Thursday.

Forecast By Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint, 9:28 AM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 2.36″ / Normal: 2.15″ / Year: 26.53″ / Normal: 28.51″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 12 hours 24 minutes

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and mainly rain free, although there may be a few spotty showers late. It will be muggier, too.

High: 80-85.

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

More clouds with brief passing showers maybe a thundershower.

Low: 67 Erie and 60-65 inland.

Wind: S 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Early AM shower, then sunshine will rule!

High: 75-80.

Wind: NW 5-15.

