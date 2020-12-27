Click Here For The Weekend Forecast

It will be a white Christmas this year, as a strengthening low moves north and draws much colder air to the south, with rain changing to snow. As the storm lifts North, lake snow begins by the time you wake up Christmas morning. Lake snow of varying intensity continues through Christmas Day! Roads will become slippery Christmas Eve right through Christmas Day, too. Areas of blowing snow are likely for Christmas Day, too. Lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries will persist into Saturday morning before more of a SW wind evolves, which will move lake effect snow showers and flurries North on Saturday. Could be some partial clearing by Saturday afternoon, but it will remain very cold. Not quite as harsh by Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio And Craig Flint, 7:21 PM Thursday