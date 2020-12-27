Click Here For The Weekend Forecast

Main bands of snow and squalls have moved over the lake, but will be close enough for some light snow accumulations closer to the lake shore. The winds shift tonight, allowing the snow to skirt the lake shore area again with some snow showers before moving back north Sunday.
Meteorologists Craig Flint, Tom DiVecchio and Tom Atkins, 7:32 PM Saturday
Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 2.73″ / Normal: 3.17″ / Year: 41.62″ / Normal: 41.59″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 1.6″/ Month: 25.8″/Normal: 22.1″ / Year: 26.9″ / Normal: 30.8″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 4:56 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 8 Minutes
TONIGHT:
More lake snow in extreme northern Erie county (North of I-90) through the evening. Additional 1-3″ possible with localized 3-6″ possible in Chautauqua county in the evening. Mainly cloudy with a few flurries elsewhere. Areas of blowing snow.
Lows: 20 Erie…14-19 Inland
Wind: SW 10-25.
SUNDAY:
Partial sunshine and not as cold.
High: Near 40.
Winds: S 10-25.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and turning windy late with a few rain showers late.
Low: 36 Erie…29-34 Inland.
Wind: S 15-30 with gusts of 35-40 late.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.