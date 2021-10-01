Click here for the weekend forecast

Overnight lows will not be quite as cool. There could be some patchy fog especially South of I-90 into Saturday morning. The pick of the weekend will be Saturday, with more sunshine. It will be nice and warm, too. You may need the light jacket or fleece as it will be a bit cool in the morning. The weather pattern becomes more unsettled by Sunday, with rain showers becoming steady by late Sunday. Expect more scattered rain showers into early next week.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Meteorologist Craig Flint 7:18 PM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.14″ / Year: 27.72″ / Normal: 30.82″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset 7:00 PM Daylight: 11 hours 44 minutes

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cool.

Low: 55 Erie….44-48 inland

Wind: Light

Saturday:

Mostly to partly sunny and warm.

High: Near 75

Wind: SW/W 5-15.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with showers developing.

High: 69-74.

