Click here for the weekend forecast

A warm front will be lifting north through Sunday. There could be a few limited sunny breaks then clouds will increase, with rain arriving toward evening. The rain will be light and steady through Sunday night into Monday, as the next low advances East. This will be a widespread soaking rainfall, with 1 to 1.5” of rain possible by Monday night. It will remain unsettled, blustery and raw through midweek. As the low strengthens and shifts East, a stiff northerly wind will fill in by Tuesday. It will be cooler, with a few lake effect rain showers returning Tuesday into Wednesday. Overall, it will be a rather dismal, and soggy week ahead.

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.09″/ Month: 3.03″ / Normal: 3.28″ / Year: 30.75″ / Normal: 33.96″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 6:25 PM Daylight: 10 hours 41 minutes

Sunday:

Partial sunshine in the morning and then clouds increase, with rain by late afternoon and evening.

High: 55-59.

Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night:

Periods of rain becoming steady with areas of fog possible.

Low: 50 Erie…45-50 inland.

Wind: E/NE 5-10.

Monday:

Blustery and damp with a steady light rain.

High: Near 60.

