Click here for the weekend forecast

A weak cold front may produce a few wet snow or rain showers Friday night into early Saturday, but it will be mainly dry. Mainly dry for much of the weekend, however some rain arrives by late Sunday. Rain changes to snow on Monday, as temperatures tumble. It will also turn very windy again Sunday night into Monday, with strong gusts possible.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:00 AM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 37.82″ / Normal: 39.07″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″/ Normal: 1.1″ / Season: 5.0″ / Normal: 10.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 hours 17 minutes

FRIDAY:

Colder, brisk. A few rain or wet snow showers possible.

High: Near 40

Wind: NW-W 5-20

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Cold, light snow flurries possible.

Low: 34 Erie… 25-30 inland.

Wind: SW to S 0-5.

SATURDAY:

Clouds break for some sun with a December chill.

High: Near 40.

Wind: W/SW 10-20.

