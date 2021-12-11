Click here for the weekend forecast

Click here for the latest weather warnings.

Wind speeds will slowly ease through overnight, but it will remain gusty at times through Sunday. Any leftover rain showers may mix with wet snow showers through the predawn, before tapering by Sunday. A good deal of sunshine returns on Sunday, as high pressure builds. It will remain breezy at times, but the overall pattern heading into next week will be much calmer, before yet another low pushes into the Great Lakes Thursday. Once again, some gusty wind and unseasonably warm air appears likely with this system. After reaching record highs on Saturday, it will turn noticeably colder on Sunday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 11:35 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.96″/ Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.48″ / Year: 35.55″ / Normal: 40.29″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 7.1″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 16.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 hours 9 minutes

Sunday:

Turning sunny, but still windy, and much cooler.

High: 40-45.

Wind: W/SW 15-30, gusts to 45.

Sunday Night:

Mainly clear, and still very breezy.

Low: 37 Erie… 25-30 inland.

Wind: SW 15-25.

Monday:

Sunny, mild, and still breezy.

High: Near 50

Wind: SW 10-20.

