Click here for the weekend forecast

Temperatures remain unseasonably mild into New Year’s Day. Showers can be around at times, but steadier rain returns mid to late afternoon. It will turn colder by Saturday night into Sunday, along with blustery winds and rain changing to some freezing rain and then to some snow and snow showers.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 11:25 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.19″/ Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 0.19″ / Normal: 0.13″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0/ Normal: 1.1″ / Season: 7.1″ / Normal: 37.1″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:01 PM Daylight: 9 hours 12 minutes

Sunday:

Breezy, turning colder with rain, sleet or freezing rain in the morning changing to light snow. Morning high near 35, but temperatures fall into the upper 20s in the afternoon. 1-2 inches, with locally 3 inches possible. A glazing of ice is expected. Wind chills: 15-25.

High: 34

Wind: NE/N 10-25.

Sunday night:

Evening light snow ends. Breezy, and very cold.

Low: 23 Erie…14-19 inland.

Wind: NW 10-20.

Monday:

Light snow flurries ending. Some sunny breaks, colder but more typical for January.

High: Near 30

