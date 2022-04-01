Weak disturbances with rain and wet snow showers, as colder air returns through the morning. Gusty wind with scattered rain and wet snow showers on Friday, with minimal snow accumulation expected. Wind speeds ease, as sky clears by Friday night into Saturday. The pick of the weekend will be Saturday! Partly to mostly sunny sky expected then a few more light rain and/or wet snow showers by Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 8:05 AM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.10″ / Month: 2.48″ / Normal: 3.08″ / Year: 10.30″ / Normal: 9.01″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 6.2″/ Normal: 14.5″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 101.7″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 7:46 PM Daylight: 12 hours 43 Minutes

Friday:

Still windy with passing rain or wet snow showers. Minimal snow accumulation expected. Blustery and colder with the temperature holding in the 30s.

High: 38

Wind: W 10-25.

Friday Night:

Clearing and turning cold!

Low: 30 Erie… 25-29 inland.

Wind: W 10-20 becoming light.

Saturday:

Mostly to partly sunny sky, and nice!

High: 45-50.

Wind: W/SW Near 5

