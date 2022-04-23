A warm front has lifted through importing notably warmer and muggier air northward. It will be mainly dry weather for Sunday, with highs well into the 70s and even 80s. It will be slightly cooler lakeside. It will remain warm and muggy into early Monday, but wet weather returns Monday afternoon. Localized downpours and storms will accompany a cold front that will slowly move through by Monday afternoon and evening. And then turning much cooler for the rest of the work week.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom Atkins, 6:35 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.07″ / Month: 1.98″ / Normal: 2.70″ / Year: 12.28″ / Normal: 11.71″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.5″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.2″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset 8:12 PM Daylight: 13 hours 46 Minutes

Tonight:

Mainly clear and mild.

Low: 57 Erie…Near 50 Inland.

Wind: S 5-15.

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, very warm and muggier. Slightly cooler lake side.

High: Near 80

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday Night:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy and very mild.

Low: Near 60

Wind:

