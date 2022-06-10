Drying out Friday as fair weather high pressure will build in from the Ohio valley. Unfortunately, the chance of showers returning Saturday and Sunday. The “nicer” half of the weekend looks to be Saturday, but expect more clouds with just a very slight chance of a spotty shower. The risk of showers and even thunderstorms increases by Sunday, as low pressure moves through. Expect a return to nicer weather heading into next week. And temperatures warming up by mid-week.

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.34″ / Month: 1.12″ / Normal: 1.09″ / Year: 18.10″ / Normal: 17.07″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM / Daylight: 15 hours 11 minutes

Forecast By Meteorologist Craig Flint, 8:12 AM FRIDAY

Today:

Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Slightly cooler near Lake Erie.

High: 72.

Wind: SW/W 5-15 mph.

Tonight:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy with just a very slight chance of a spotty shower.

Low: 60 Erie… 49-54 inland.

Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

Saturday:

Partly sunny with a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

High: 74.

Wind: SW Near 10 mph.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY