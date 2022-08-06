Rinse and repeat weather with a few widely scattered showers and and thunderstorms, with tropical downpours likely accompanying any thundershowers. It will remain muggy and very uncomfortable if you don’t have A/C. Expect more of the same for the 2nd half of the weekend. Numerous downpours and storms are likely by late Monday into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 8:15 PM SATURDAY

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.15″ / Normal: 0.68″ / Year: 22.85″ / Normal: 23.69″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:20 AM / Sunset 8:32 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 12 minutes

Tonight:

Muggy, warm and hazy with a few clouds.

Low: 74 Erie…68-72 inland.

Wind: Becomes Light.

Sunday:

Mostly to partly sunny with more heat and humidity. Mainly dry but a small risk for a few pop up storms.

High: 85-89.

Wind: SW/W 5-15

Sunday Night:

Muggy, warm and hazy with increasing clouds.

Low: 74 Erie…68-72 inland

Wind: SW Near 5

