Rinse and repeat weather with a few widely scattered showers and and thunderstorms, with tropical downpours likely accompanying any thundershowers. It will remain muggy and very uncomfortable if you don’t have A/C. Expect more of the same for the 2nd half of the weekend. Numerous downpours and storms are likely by late Monday into Tuesday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 8:15 PM SATURDAY
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.15″ / Normal: 0.68″ / Year: 22.85″ / Normal: 23.69″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:20 AM / Sunset 8:32 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 12 minutes
Tonight:
Muggy, warm and hazy with a few clouds.
Low: 74 Erie…68-72 inland.
Wind: Becomes Light.
Sunday:
Mostly to partly sunny with more heat and humidity. Mainly dry but a small risk for a few pop up storms.
High: 85-89.
Wind: SW/W 5-15
Sunday Night:
Muggy, warm and hazy with increasing clouds.
Low: 74 Erie…68-72 inland
Wind: SW Near 5
Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.