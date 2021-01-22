Click here for the Weekend forecast

Lake effect snowshowers and flurries likely persist through Saturday, with the highest likelihood for a few more fluffy inches over interior sections of Erie county. The best bet for any partial clearing will be late Saturday into Saturday night. Some sunshine to start on Sunday then more clouds arrive into the afternoon. The next system approaches could spread wintry mix into the area by early next week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 11:20 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: T”/ Month: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.20″ / Year: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.20″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: T”/ Month: 20.5″/Normal: 22.0″ / Year: 47.5″ / Normal: 58.2″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset 5:24 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 43 Minutes

SATURDAY:

Lake snow showers and flurries continue, with some breaks of sunshine in between. It will be bitter cold. Another fluffy few inches possible.

High: 20-25.

Wind: NW 15-25.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Lake flurries fade, less windy and colder.

Low: 20 Erie….10-18 inland.

Wind: NW 0-5.

SUNDAY:

Breaks of sunshine early then clouds increase.

High: Near 32.

