Click here for the Weekend forecast

Sunday will be pleasant and not as cold with a good deal of sunshine mixing with some clouds. It will FINALLY break the freezing mark which is something that has only happened four other times this month. Wind speeds will be fairly light through out Sunday then wind speeds increase overnight Sunday into Monday, as the next low approaches. Expect a burst of wet snow accompanying the low overnight Sunday into Monday. Could be a slushy 1-2 inches by Monday morning. Rain may mix with snow early Monday then tapering by afternoon, but it will remain breezy through Monday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 11:30 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.12″/ Month: 1.29″ / Normal: 1.66″ / Year: 4.86″ / Normal: 4.61″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 1.0″/ Month: 11.1″/Normal: 13.4″ / Year: 59.4″ / Normal: 79.2″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 6:01 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 53 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Mix sun and clouds, pleasant. Not as cold.

High: 30-35.

Wind: S 4-8.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase, light snow late, accumulation less than an inch. Turning windy.

Low: 30 Erie…24-29 inland.

Wind: S 10-20.

MONDAY:

Some wet snow and rain showers early, with a slushy 1-2″ possible. Still windy and not as cold.

High: 35-40.

