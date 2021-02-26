Click here for the Weekend forecast

The last weekend of February likely ends mild along with some wet weather, too. As a warm front glides through, expect some light rain, mainly Saturday morning. Rain showers likely taper by the afternoon. Even milder weather arrives on Sunday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday, too. Briefly colder air spills into the area early again early next week. There may also be some strong wind gusts, as a cold moves through. Temperatures likely fall through Monday, along with a few snow showers or flurries off the lake.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins And Craig Flint, 6:32 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.42″ / Normal: 2.20″ / Year: 4.99″ / Normal: 5.15″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 11.2″/Normal: 17.0″ / Year: 59.5″ / Normal: 82.8″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 6:09 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 10 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase through evening with the chance of rain showers after midnight. May mix with wet snow.

Low: 30-35 early, then rising overnight.

Wind: SE 5-15 increasing late.

SATURDAY:

A few rain showers around in the morning. Breezy and turning milder.

High: Near 45.

Wind: SW 10-25.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Breezy and mild to end February.

High: 50-55.

