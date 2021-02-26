Click here for the Weekend forecast

The last weekend of February likely ends mild along with some wet weather, too. As a warm front glides through, expect some light rain, mainly Saturday morning. Rain showers likely taper by the afternoon. Even milder weather arrives on Sunday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday, too. Briefly colder air spills into the area early again early next week. There may also be some strong wind gusts, as a cold moves through. Temperatures likely fall through Monday, along with a few snow showers or flurries off the lake.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins And Craig Flint, 6:32 PM Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.42″ / Normal: 2.20″ / Year: 4.99″ / Normal: 5.15″
Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 11.2″/Normal: 17.0″ / Year: 59.5″ / Normal: 82.8″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 6:09 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 10 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Clouds increase through evening with the chance of rain showers after midnight. May mix with wet snow.
Low: 30-35 early, then rising overnight.
Wind: SE 5-15 increasing late.
SATURDAY:
A few rain showers around in the morning. Breezy and turning milder.
High: Near 45.
Wind: SW 10-25.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Breezy and mild to end February.
High: 50-55.
