Click HERE for the Weekend forecast

Large high pressure arrives over the weekend. The weekend features plenty of bright sunshine, with a brisk breeze at times and seasonably cooler air. Don’t forget to spring the clocks ahead by 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The sunset on Sunday will be at 7:26 PM. Enjoy your weekend!

Forecast By Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 6:55 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 1.17″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 6.51″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 7.0″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 91.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 52 Minutes

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear with patchy high thin clouds

Low: 29 Erie….20-25 inland.

Wind: W 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny and still breezy.

High: 39-44.

Wind: WNW 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear, blustery and cold.

Low: 20-25 Erie…15-20 inland.

Wind: NW 5-15.

