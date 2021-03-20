Click here for the weekend forecast

Strong high pressure will influence the weather pattern through the weekend and beyond. Spring officially arrived at 5:37 AM Saturday. After a cold last day of winter, expect rebounding readings into the weekend and next week along with a good deal of sunshine, too. Expect slightly cooler air with a lake breeze near the Lake Erie shoreline.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:26 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 1.82″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 7.16″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 10.0″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 94.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 7:34 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 12 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear and chilly.

Low: 29-34 Erie and 24-29 inland

Wind: Light NE-SE

SUNDAY:

More bright sunshine and milder air.

High: Near 60.

Wind: Light North.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies expect and not as chilly.

Low: 39 Erie….34-39 inland

