Click Here For The Weekend Forecast

Showers maybe some thunderstorms developing Saturday night into Sunday morning. After record heat on Saturday, it will be cooler, but still mild and even a bit humid on Sunday. Early morning steady rain tapers then skies may try to brighten by Sunday afternoon. Another shower even a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 7:40 PM Saturday
Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 6.43″ / Normal: 9.45″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.0″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 99.7″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 7:58 PM Daylight: 13 hours 12 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Increasing cloudiness, breezy and continued mild. Rain developing.
Low: 58 Erie…54-58 inland.
Wind: SE 10-25.
SUNDAY:
It will be cooler, but still rather mild and even a bit humid. AM Rain tapers to scattered showers, maybe even a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
High: 65-70.
Wind: SW 10-20 then shifting NW 5-10.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Occasional light rain likely.
Low: 51 Erie….47-51 inland.
Wind: SW 3-8.
Click here fore the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority