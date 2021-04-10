Click Here For The Weekend Forecast

Showers maybe some thunderstorms developing Saturday night into Sunday morning. After record heat on Saturday, it will be cooler, but still mild and even a bit humid on Sunday. Early morning steady rain tapers then skies may try to brighten by Sunday afternoon. Another shower even a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 7:40 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 1.16″ / Year: 6.43″ / Normal: 9.45″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 2.2″/Normal: 2.0″ / Year: 62.2″ / Normal: 99.7″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 7:58 PM Daylight: 13 hours 12 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloudiness, breezy and continued mild. Rain developing.

Low: 58 Erie…54-58 inland.

Wind: SE 10-25.

SUNDAY:

It will be cooler, but still rather mild and even a bit humid. AM Rain tapers to scattered showers, maybe even a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

High: 65-70.

Wind: SW 10-20 then shifting NW 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Occasional light rain likely.

Low: 51 Erie….47-51 inland.

Wind: SW 3-8.

Click here fore the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority