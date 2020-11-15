Click Here For The Weekend Forecast

***WIND ADVISORY Crawford, Warren, Erie, & Ashtabula counties through Sunday***

***HIGH WIND WARNING Chautauqua county through Sunday***

Low pressure strengthens as it moves through the Great Lakes on Sunday. Wind speeds increase through predawn hours. It will be very windy through Sunday with the potential for some localized damaging wind gusts. It will remain gusty through Sunday night and Monday, too. Expect colder air to bleed over us through Monday and Monday Night. Lake snow and snow showers appear likely by Tuesday, with a minor accumulation possible in the snow belts. Any lake snow showers will fizzle by Wednesday morning but it will remain chilly.

Meteorologists Craig Flint 11:45 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.84″ / Normal: 1.81″ / Year: 35.16″ / Normal: 36.30″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.5″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 2.7″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 4:59 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 48 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Very windy and cloudy with rain showers. A few damaging wind gusts possible.

High: 55-60 early then falling into the upper 40s

Wind: SE then SW 15-35 with gusts of 50-55.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy with rain showers. Rain could mix with wet snow late. Gusty wind continues.

Low: 40 lake shore….32-37 inland.

Wind: SW 15-35 with gusts of 50.

MONDAY:

Gusty wind continues and colder with a few rain or snow showers around. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny at times.

High: Near 45

Wind: WSW 15-35 G45

