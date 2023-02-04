Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 8:40 PM SATURDAY

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.05 / Normal: 0.35″ / Year: 5.77″ / Normal: 3.76″

SNOWFALL: SATURDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 71.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset: 5:40 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 10 Minutes

Tonight:

Clear early. Breezy with slowly rising temperatures.

Low: 25 Erie…19-24 inland

Wind: S/SW 15-25.

Sunday:

Breezy and much milder with a few showers possible late.

High: Near 45

Wind: SW 15-30.

Sunday Night:

Cloudy sky with leftover spotty shower changing to wet snow flurries.

Low: 30 Erie…24-28 inland.

Wind: W/NW 5-15.

Monday:

Clearing sky. A bit cooler.

High: Near 35.

Wind: NW 7-17.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.