Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 8:40 PM SATURDAY
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.05 / Normal: 0.35″ / Year: 5.77″ / Normal: 3.76″
SNOWFALL: SATURDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 71.0″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset: 5:40 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 10 Minutes
Tonight:
Clear early. Breezy with slowly rising temperatures.
Low: 25 Erie…19-24 inland
Wind: S/SW 15-25.
Sunday:
Breezy and much milder with a few showers possible late.
High: Near 45
Wind: SW 15-30.
Sunday Night:
Cloudy sky with leftover spotty shower changing to wet snow flurries.
Low: 30 Erie…24-28 inland.
Wind: W/NW 5-15.
Monday:
Clearing sky. A bit cooler.
High: Near 35.
Wind: NW 7-17.
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.