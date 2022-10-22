High pressure moving from the Mid-Atlantic region to the offshore waters of the Atlantic will provide dry and even warmer through the weekend with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees for both weekend days. The nice weather will last into Wednesday when some showers will likely return.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 11:42 PM SUNDAY

Precip: SATURDAY: 0″ / Month: 4.13″ / Normal: 3.14: / Year: 38.63 / Normal: 33.82″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 6:27 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 44 minutes

Sunday:

More bright sunshine and unseasonably warm.

High: 72

Wind: S/SE 7-15 mph

Sunday Night:

A mainly clear sky. Quiet.

Low: 49 Erie…40-45 inland.

Wind: S/SE Near 5 mph.

Monday:

Mainly sunny and still warm. A few more clouds East.

High: Near 70.

Wind: S/SE 5-10 mph.

