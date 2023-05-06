High pressure remains in control for most of the night, leaving dry and mild weather in our area. The high moves out to the east before sunrise, allowing more cloud cover followed by a good shot of rain Sunday afternoon. On and off rain may occur for the start of next week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 6:30 pm Saturday

SNOW: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: SATURDAY: Trace / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.14″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset: 8:25 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 15 minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Staying Mild

Low: 51 Erie/Inland, 45-49 Mountains

Wind: SE 5-10, E Inland

SUNDAY:

Increasing cloudiness. Occasional showers around

High: 65-70

Wind: SE-S 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain

Low: 50-55

Wind: W-N Light



