Click here for Thursday forecast: 9 AM Update

Some morning flurries, otherwise mainly snow-free through the day. The sky clears by midnight and temperatures tumble to ring in 2021. Friday will start off partly sunny but clouds increase by afternoon. Yet another system heads our way. A brief period of freezing rain is possible before changing to rain showers by late Friday.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 9:05 AM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 2.93″ / Normal: 3.63″ / Year: 41.82″ / Normal: 42.05″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 25.9″/Normal: 26.4″ / Year: 27.0″ / Normal: 35.0″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 4:59 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 0 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Clouds to some sunny breaks late, colder.

High: 32-37

Wind:WNW 5-15.

NEW YEAR’S EVE:

Patchy clouds and cold.

Low: 20 Erie….15-20 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10.

NEW YEAR’S DAY:

Partly sunny in the morning then clouds increase with late day wintry mix to rain showers.

Late Day High: Near 45

Wind: NE 8-16.

