Click Here For Thursday Mid Morning Forecast

It will be another dull and gray start to Thursday but more sunny breaks by afternoon. Friday will be mild for December standards under a partly sunny sky. Weekend starts mild but rain arrives by Saturday afternoon. Looks like most of Sunday will be mainly dry. Could be a lingering rain shower early. It will be turning colder through the day. Could be a snow shower towards evening. It will be colder, with scattered lake flakes into Monday.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins, Craig Flint 9:06 AM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 1.12″ / Year: 39.39″ / Normal: 39.54″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 6.1″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 14.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 11 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Clouds early then more sunny breaks through the afternoon.

High: Near 45

Wind: NW then SW 5-10.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Some clouds, then clearing late.

Low: 39 Erie….29-34 inland.

Wind: S 5-15

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and mild for December.

High: 50-55.

Wind: S 8-16.

