Click here for Thursday Night forecast

Light snow and flurries continue overnight through Friday. Possibly mixed with spotty freezing drizzle. Accumulation will range from 1-2 inches for most areas. Colder air pours over Lake Erie, with lake snow becoming more organized by late Friday despite a mostly ice covered Lake Erie. Accumulation will range from a fluffy 1-4 inches by Saturday morning. Expect leftover light snow showers tapering to flurries by afternoon.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 5:52 PM Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.14″ / Normal: 1.49″ / Year: 4.71″ / Normal: 4.44″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 1.4″/ Month: 9.8″/Normal: 12.2″ / Year: 58.1″ / Normal: 78.0″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 5:59 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 48 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Light snow and flurries, accumulation up to an inch or two.
Low: 25 Erie…19-24 inland
Wind: NE 5-10.
FRIDAY:
Occasional flurries, light snow and spotty freezing drizzle.
High: 24-29.
Wind: WSW 5-15.
SATURDAY:
Light snow tapering to flurries. Brisk and colder.
High: Near 25.
