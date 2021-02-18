Click here for Thursday Night forecast

Light snow and flurries continue overnight through Friday. Possibly mixed with spotty freezing drizzle. Accumulation will range from 1-2 inches for most areas. Colder air pours over Lake Erie, with lake snow becoming more organized by late Friday despite a mostly ice covered Lake Erie. Accumulation will range from a fluffy 1-4 inches by Saturday morning. Expect leftover light snow showers tapering to flurries by afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 5:52 PM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.14″ / Normal: 1.49″ / Year: 4.71″ / Normal: 4.44″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 1.4″/ Month: 9.8″/Normal: 12.2″ / Year: 58.1″ / Normal: 78.0″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 5:59 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 48 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Light snow and flurries, accumulation up to an inch or two.

Low: 25 Erie…19-24 inland

Wind: NE 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Occasional flurries, light snow and spotty freezing drizzle.

High: 24-29.

Wind: WSW 5-15.

SATURDAY:

Light snow tapering to flurries. Brisk and colder.

High: Near 25.

