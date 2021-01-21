Click here for Thursday Night forecast

A cold front will drop south into Friday with snow showers accompanying the cold front. A brief snow squall may also accompany the cold front Friday morning. Temperatures likely fall through Friday, with lake effect snow showers developing. Most areas will get a fresh coating to 1-2 inches, with 2-4″ possible for interior sections of Erie county by Friday evening. Lake flurries slowly taper on Saturday, but it will remain very cold all weekend.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 7:45 PM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.11″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 20.5″/Normal: 21.1″ / Year: 47.5″ / Normal: 57.3″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 5:23 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 41 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers.

Low: 28 Erie….24-28 inland.

Wind: W 10-25.

FRIDAY:

Blustery and cold with lake effect snow showers likely. A quick burst of snow possible early. Most areas will see around an inch or two. 2-4″ possible in the belts through Friday evening.

High: 28-32 (Temperatures likely falling)

Wind: NW 10-25.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Areas of lake snow showers continue. Another 1-3″ possible in the belts.

Low: 20 Erie…14-18 inland.

Wind: WNW 15-25.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.