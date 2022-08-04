Rinse and repeat weather Thursday into Friday, as a cold front will stall generating scattered showers and thunderstorms, with tropical downpours likely accompanying any thundershowers. It will remain muggy and very uncomfortable if you don’t have A/C. Expect more of the same heading into the weekend. But showers and thundershowers over the weekend will become isolated.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 5:06 AM Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.02″ / Normal: 0.34″ / Year: 22.72″ / Normal: 23.35″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:17 AM / Sunset 8:36 PM / Daylight: 14 hours 19 minutes

Today:

Very muggy and warm with scattered showers and thunder early and during the afternoon.

High: 84-88.

Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tonight:

Muggy warm and hazy with isolated shower or thunder.

Low: 70 Erie… 64-68 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday:

Not quite as warm but remaining very muggy with scattered downpours and storms.

High: Near 80.

Wind: SW Near 5

