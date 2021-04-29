Click here for Thursday’s Forecast

Showers and steadier periods of rain return into Thursday. It will turn cooler on Thursday, with patchy fog near Lake Erie through the day. Expect scattered showers to continue into Friday. It will be windy and rather chilly on Friday, with scattered showers and maybe partial clearing by late Friday. Expect more sunshine to return over the weekend. There could be a spotty shower around on Sunday, as a warm front arrives on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 9:15 AM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 1.31″ / Normal: 3.12″ / Year: 7.53″ / Normal: 11.41″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:18 PM Daylight: 13 hours 59 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Rain and drizzle with patchy fog near Lake Erie. Rain becoming steadier into the afternoon.

High: Near 60 (falling) Erie with low to mid 60s inland

Wind: NE 5-15.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Steady rain in evening tapering to scattered showers.

Low: 46 Erie…40-45 inland.

Wind: WNW 10-20.

FRIDAY:

A few showers are likely. Windy and rather chilly with partial clearing late.

High: Near 50.

Wind: WNW 15-25 with gusts 35-45.

