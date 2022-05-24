High pressure will slide into New England today, keeping us dry though a little milder than yesterday. Some moisture off the Atlantic will provide some clouds. Upper ridge will build into the region tomorrow, bringing in warmer air.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.00″ / Month: 4.02″ / Normal: 2.58″ / Year: 16.46″ / Normal: 15.06″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY : 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 61.4″ / Normal: 104.3″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:52 AM / Sunset 8:43 PM Daylight: 14 hours 51 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny & Pleasant

High: 68 Erie….69-72 elsewhere

Wind: SE-NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Not as cool

Lows’: Near 55 Erie/ 46-52 Elsewhere

Wind: E-SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny & Milder

High: 73-77

Wind: SE 8-15

