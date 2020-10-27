Click Here For Tuesday PM Forecast

More sunshine arrives on Wednesday, as an area of high pressure arrives. The remnants of Hurricane ZETA approaches Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect periods of rain on Thursday and as some colder air filters South by Thursday night some wet snow could mix with rain, especially over the higher elevations.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 12:32 PM Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 6.55″ / Normal: 3.43″ / Year: 33.42″ / Normal: 33.87″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 32 Minutes

TODAY:

Some spotty light rain or drizzle. Showers could become more numerous again through the afternoon.

High: 49-53

Winds: SW 5-10…becoming NW

TONIGHT:

Another scattered shower. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 42 Erie…37-41 Inland.

Wind: Light N

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering morning cloudiness with more breaks of sunshine by afternoon. Breezy and not as cool.

High: Near 55.

