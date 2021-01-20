Click here for Wednesday Night forecast

Temperatures will be on the rise overnight in advance of low pressure that will drag a cold front through late Thursday. Nothing worse than a passing snow shower overnight. Wind speeds ramp up overnight into Thursday. Could be some wet snow showers by late Thursday, as cold front moves through. Blustery and colder weather arrives on Friday, with a few more lake effect snow showers. Minimal, if any accumulation locally, but a few fluffy inches appears likely in the belts.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 8:15 PM Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.25″/ Month: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.02″ / Year: 3.37″ / Normal: 2.02″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 1.9″/ Month: 20.5″/Normal: 20.1″ / Year: 47.5″ / Normal: 56.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 5:22 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 39 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partial clearing with a snow shower late. Turning windy late.

Low: 24 Erie….18-24 elsewhere, but temperatures rise overnight.

Wind: SW 10-25 with higher gusts, especially late.

THURSDAY:

Continued windy and not as cold. Mainly gray with late day wet snow showers.

High: 35-40.

Wind: SW 10-25 with higher gusts.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Still breezy with a few snow showers likely.

Low: 28 Erie….20-25 inland.

Wind: W 10-25.

